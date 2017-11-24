Priyanka Chopra's Thanksgiving Meal Is Sending Us Into Major Food Coma!

"So Thankful for my family and friends. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating . I'm grateful for everyone who has stood in my corner through it all.. you are the family I choose.. #foodcoma", she captioned the image.
Priyanka's feast were all things lavish, delectable and oh-so drool-worthy. From turkey, to green beans, pudding, and Brussel sprouts, the special meal had it all. Priyanka herself took to kitchen to lend a helping hand to her friend Mubina Rattonsey as they both prepped up for the grand feast. Interestingly, Priyanka who has confessed in an interview with Anupama Chopra that she can barely get a cup of tea right, can be seen chopping the veggies.
'Lol! God bless this meal. @mubinarattonsey can't believe I'm chopping! #thanksgiving', she captioned the image.
Well, chopping can be a hard business, but being the achiever that you are, we are sure you aced your way through this too. Hope you had a nice Thanksgiving Priyanka!