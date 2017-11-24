Priyanka Chopra's Thanksgiving Meal Is Sending Us Into Major Food Coma!

Happy Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving Day is celebrated in Canada, the United States and some parts of the Caribbean islands. The tradition began as a day of giving thanks for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year. Over the years it became a day for the common gathering of friends and families who come together to express their gratitude towards the people and the year gone by and pray for an even better year ahead. They would also enjoy a special 'Thanksgiving meal', featuring the most decadent Turkey dishes, steaks , pumpkin pies, mashed potatoes, and so much more. Our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra who is currently shooting for her hit TV show Quantico, rang in the Thanksgiving celebrations in New York with friends and family on Thursday. The actress took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her mighty meal as she extended her Thanksgiving wishes to her fans.

"So Thankful for my family and friends. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating . I'm grateful for everyone who has stood in my corner through it all.. you are the family I choose.. #foodcoma", she captioned the image.





Priyanka's feast were all things lavish, delectable and oh-so drool-worthy. From turkey, to green beans, pudding, and Brussel sprouts, the special meal had it all. Priyanka herself took to kitchen to lend a helping hand to her friend Mubina Rattonsey as they both prepped up for the grand feast. Interestingly, Priyanka who has confessed in an interview with Anupama Chopra that she can barely get a cup of tea right, can be seen chopping the veggies.

'Lol! God bless this meal. @mubinarattonsey can't believe I'm chopping! #thanksgiving', she captioned the image.



Well, chopping can be a hard business, but being the achiever that you are, we are sure you aced your way through this too. Hope you had a nice Thanksgiving Priyanka!