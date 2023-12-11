Prawns Or Shrimp? Know The Difference To Pick The Right One

Key differences between prawns and shrimp. (Image Credit: Istock)

Are you a seafood enthusiast? Are you constantly on the hunt to buy the freshest seafood in your city? If your answer is yes, then this article might be of interest to you. Among the many varieties of seafood, prawns and shrimp are quite popular. There are several lip-smacking dishes that can be prepared with them. However, many people confuse the two for the same. They use them interchangeably and mistake one for the other. But if you delve deeper, you'll find several differences that exist between the two. So, what is it that sets these popular seafoods apart? Is it just the name, or is there more to the story? To find all your answers, keep on reading!

What Are Prawns?

Prawns are among the most popular seafoods in the world. This sea creature has ten legs and primarily lives in freshwater. They are generally longer in shape as compared to shrimp and can also be sweeter in taste. Prawns do not have any bends in their bodies, which makes it easier to identify them while shopping. They also have claws on three of their legs.

What Are Shrimp?

Just like prawns, shrimps too have ten legs but are slightly different. The legs of both have claws at the end, but in shrimp, only two legs have them. They are relatively smaller in size but have varied varieties, which gives them an edge over prawns. Shrimps are mostly found in saltwater instead of freshwater.

Prawns Vs Shrimp: Here Are The Key Differences Between The Two:

1. Where they're found:

The major difference between prawns and shrimp is where they are found. While both can be found in freshwater and saltwater, the probability of finding prawns in freshwater is higher. Similarly, shrimp are typically found in salt water. Which of them is more accessible to you would depend on where you live.

2. How big they are:

Prawns and shrimp differ in size as well. The former is slightly larger as compared to the latter. When buying for them, you'll notice that prawns are also longer and do not have any bends in their bodies. Shrimp are shorter in size and have a slight bend in their bodies.

3. How they taste:

The difference in taste is a slight one, but it's still worth nothing. Since prawns are mostly found in freshwater, they tend to have a sweeter taste. On the other hand, shrimp can have a saltier taste as they live mostly in saltwater. This makes them both stand apart in taste and flavour.

4. Cooking time:

The amount of time required to cook prawns and shrimp can also vary. This is due to the fact that they are different in size. Anything that is bigger in size would naturally take more time to cook. So, since prawns are larger than shrimp, they can take slightly more time to cook. And if it's a jumbo prawn, it would take even more time to cook.

Now that you know about the difference between prawns and shrimp, you'll understand exactly what sets them apart.