Poly-cystic Ovarian Syndrome: 5 Food and Dietary Tips To Manage PCOS Better

Poly-cystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS is one of the most common conditions faced by several million women across the globe. PCOS is a hormonal condition, which leads to a number of small cysts in the ovaries. PCOS may affect the overall health and appearance of person by inducing weight gain, triggering acne, excessive hair growth, diabetes and infertility. According to experts, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a health problem that affects one in 10 women of childbearing age. While experts around the world are still working to find a sure shot cure to the condition, there re many natural ways through which you can manage the PCOS better.



Here are some dietary tips to manage PCOS at home

1. Include Low Glycemic Index Foods To Your Diet

According to Dr. Shalini Singhal, founder and chief nutrition consultant at Diet and Wellness Clinic, "Women with PCOS/PCOD have insulin resistance and therefore the diet we advise them is what we'd give to a diabetic. It needs to be rich in fibre with no or limited carbohydrates and processed foods.Pick foods with low glycemic index such as that made from whole wheat, wheat flour and whole grain. Some other foods that have a low glycemic index are brown rice, brown rice poha and wheat pasta."

2. Eat small meals at regular interval



PCOD patients might experience water retention and the best way to beat that would be to eat small frequent meals and a lot of water through the day.

3. Make use of healthy seeds and spices



Dr. Gargi Sharma adds, "There are some natural herbs you can take to help keep your hormones in control, such as meethi dana, flaxseeds and cinnamon.

4. Avoid transfats



Dr. Richa Garg from Arogyam, Delhi suggests, "PCOD patients should avoid trans fats, high sodium and fatty food. They should have a diabetic diet and work towards losing weight." The best oils for PCOS are cold-pressed oils that do not undergo cheap heat or chemical extraction methods.

5. Include more fruits and vegetables



Dr. Gargi Sharma, dietician and nutritional expert suggests a few dietary modifications.Include more of fruits and vegetables in your diet and avoid dairy-based products. Many health experts believe that dairy-based products can increase insulin levels which can aggravate acne and other symptoms. As a matter of fact, a bowl of fruits and oatmeal makes for an ideal breakfast for PCOS patients.

Follow these tips, but make sure you do not skip your prescribed drugs. Regular physical activity also helps manage the condition better.