PM Modi and Ivanka Trump Dine Like Royalty At The Nizam’s 101 Dining Table

The daughter of the United States President, Donald Trump and his advisor, Ivanka Trump landed in India yesterday, 28th November 2017, to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES 2017) along with her 350-member delegation. This is the first time that India is hosting the summit which is being held in the historic city of Hyderabad. It presents a great opportunity to boost entrepreneurship and innovation in India while fostering foreign relations.Day 1 was marked with encouraging speeches delivered by Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both praised and boosted each other politically at the global business meet. The day came to an end with a lavish dinner at the glorious Taj Falaknuma Palace.The 101 Table at the Taj Falaknuma Palace is the most opulent and the longest dining table in the world and is a quintessential dining venue for royals. For the exquisite dinner, a team of culinary experts led by Executive Chef Sajesh Nair, presented a royal five-course menu inspired by Hyderabad’s Telangana and Nizami cuisine. Famous local delicacies such as Dahi Ke Kebab, Gosht Shikampuri Kebab, Kubani Ke Malai Kofta, Murg Pista Ka Salan and Sitaphal Kulfi were presented over the various courses.The signature menu gave the distinguished guests a taste of local Indian ingredients such as sandalwood, saffron and figs. The chefs took inspiration from the guarded recipes of the Nizams to create a unique dining experience.The table decor was inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the Deccan region. Rare artifacts and silver decorative pieces were brought in from the Nizam’s private collection at Chowmahalla Palace; while all upholstery used during the dinner was made with locally sourced fabrics such as Ikkat, Teliya and Velvet.Ivanka Trump’s welcome at the Palace was marked by signature Indian traditional arrival ritual. The magnificent ritual began with a traditional aarti and lighting of the lamp ceremony, signifying prosperity and luck.The elaborate dining set up was laid out with the palace’s collection of glassware and silverware, along with personalized menus for each guest. A gong was played to signify the beginning of each course and a personal butler, dressed in a traditional sherwani and vibrant headgear, served each of the 101 diners. A series of finely curated performances set the stage for an enduring tribute to the rich cultural legacy of India.With Inputs from Agencies