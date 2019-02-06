Plant-Based Foods, Whole Grains and Fruits May Cut Type-2 Diabetes Risk: 5 Foods You Must Have

A high-quality diet enriched with vegetables, fruits and whole grains can go a long way in alleviating risk of Type-2 diabetes, says a latest study. The scientists said that cutting down on animal-based sources of protein such as red meat and switching to plant-based healthy foods may prove to be beneficial for reducing risk of Type-2 diabetes. Reduced intake of sweetened beverages was also found to lessen the risk by a significant margin.

There is no denying the fact that diet is a crucial component of diabetes management. In this study, the scientists investigated the overall dietary patterns in order to capture the combined effect of a variety of food groups. The study was published in the Journal of American Journal of Epidemiology.

Five predetermined dietary patterns originating in Western populations, i.e. the alternative Mediterranean diet (aMED, an international adaptation of the eponymous diet), the Alternate Healthy Eating Index 2010 (AHEI-2010), the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, the plant-based diet index (PDI) and the healthful plant-based diet index (hPDI), are similar in being rich in plant-based foods, including whole grains, vegetables and fruits, nuts and legumes, and low in red meat and sugar-sweetened beverages. These dietary patterns have been shown to reduce the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and are considered high-quality dietary patterns.

The findings revealed that high-quality dietary patterns may keep risk of diabetes at bay. Participants who had the top 20 percent of scores had healthy dietary patterns, and saw a significant reduction of 16 per cent to 29 per cent in risk of diabetes compared to those who were in the lowest 20 per cent.

"Our results are consistent with studies in other populations that a high-quality diet defined by an abundance of minimally processed plant foods such as whole grains, vegetables, fruit, nuts and legumes, but restricted intake of red and processed meat, and sweetened beverages were significantly associated with lower risk of diabetes," said Rob van Dam, lead author of the study.

Diabetes-Friendly Foods

Diabetics need to be extra careful of what they include in their plates for you never know what may cause blood sugar fluctuations. Diabetes has become one of the most common ailments across the world. Consuming high-fibre diet is known to keep blood sugar in check. Since fibre takes long to digest, it enables slow-release of sugar in the bloodstream. Here are some high-fibre foods that could be fruitful.

1. Guava

2. Flaxseeds

3. Spinach

4. Broccoli

5. Oats

Make sure you have these foods in moderation. Excess of anything is not good for the body. Consult an expert before making any drastic changes to your diet.

(With Inputs From ANI)

