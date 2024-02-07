Pizza Hut Introduces 'Goodbye Pies' For Valentine's Day Breakups - Internet Reacts

Pizza Hut Launches Limited-Edition "Goodbye Pies". Photo: Twitter/pizzahut

As Valentine's Day draws near, emotions run high, and for some, it may mark the end of a relationship. Pizza Hut is rolling out a distinctive option starting February 6: "Goodbye Pies," a limited-edition pizza topped with hot honey. This addition to their menu comes with specially designed packaging, showcasing a broken pizza heart illustration and a designated space to inscribe the name of the intended recipient. The introduction of habanero-infused honey adds a spicy twist to Pizza Hut's offerings, available for a limited time alongside their traditional fare. Pizza Hut announced these special pizzas on their official Twitter handle with a hilarious caption. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. You kept calling them "bro," so they sent us to break up with you."

Also Read: Swiggy Asks Which Foods Twitter Relates To Breakup - Responses Will Surprise You

The Twitter post added, "We'll help you break up with them with a Goodbye Pie. Go to http://GoodbyePies.com through Feb 14th and we'll send a free hot honey pizza to break up with them on your behalf #goodbyepies."

Roses are red. Violets are blue. You kept calling them “bro,” so they sent us to break up with you. pic.twitter.com/g86dIrEf9g — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 6, 2024

The Goodbye Pie has won many hearts on the internet. Here are some reactions to the announcement on social media:

"This is chaotic. I love it," a user wrote, while another wondered, "Is it a breakup if you send a pizza?" A sarcastic comment read, "Some of y'all are liking this post, but y'all will be the same ones getting this on the 14th." Another said, "This is worse than getting broken up over text."

Also Read: Viral: Man Cites Partner's Love For Momos Among Reasons For Break-Up, Internet Reacts

Many social media users got excited with this break-up idea. "TBH I would be happy if I got broken up with this way," one wrote, while another added, "Can I break up with me?"

This offering is only open for US residents who are 18+ years of age and these break-up pizzas are available at locations in New York City, Chicago and Miami. Outside of these three cities, interested pizza fans can request a link to a Pizza Hut gift card for their future ex to redeem a hot honey pizza.