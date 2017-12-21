People With Egg Allergies Can Get A Flu Shot Safely Too: 4 Foods To Load Up On This Flu Season

Experts around globe were till now weary of people with egg allergies getting flu shots. According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone ages 6 months or older should receive a flu vaccine each year. However people with severe egg allergies were not able to dos so without their own set of doubts, but the latest study published in the journal, "Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology," found the flu shot is safe and recommended even for people with egg allergies.Most of the administered vaccinations are said to be manufactured using chicken eggs, which makes them contain small amounts of egg proteins, including the protein ovalbumin. Due to tye presence of this protein, those with egg allergies were recommended to go for egg-free flu vaccination options or take special precautions.But scientists have now claimed that flu shot is safe and recommended for people with egg allergies. Often Health care providers ask their patients if they are allergic to eggs before giving the vaccine, the scientists said that there was no such need of asking the question. The study collected data from the previous years, and there is an overwhelming evidence since 2011 stating that a flu shot poses no greater risk to those with egg allergy than those without.The general risk of having a severe allergic reaction, can happen with any vaccine at a rate of about one per million, regardless of the vaccine. While cases of egg allergies are rare but it is fast growing, to be denied a flu shot could hamper their overall immunity system.Because of the flu and influenza several children and adults have to face many health related concerns on a daily basis. During winters, our immunity goes for a toss and metabolism goes down, which is why we get more prone to flu and infections. You may prevent the onset of these infections at home by taking few precautionary measures. Here are certain foods that you must include to keep flu and illness at bay.One of the best winter vegetable is cauliflower as it is power packed with vitamin C that helps boost immunity. It also has abundant antioxidant vitamins that give an immune system boost, further combating all infections birthing in the body.Chilli peppers are known to have high component of capsaicin that produces hot burning sensation in our mouth. It is a natural antioxidant that helps protect against disease caused by toxins and it has been acclaimed as a great pain reliever and aid blood circulation too.Cinnamon has been proved to be a great winter spice, especially when combined with ginger. It has anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that help boost the immunity and fight pathogens that cause illness.The miracle herb is a natural antibiotic that is known for its healing powers, especially against infectious diseases like cold and flu.