Peas, Broccoli May Prevent Obesity In a recent study published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, it was found that including foods like peas and broccoli in the daily diet could possibly prevent obesity.

Various health conditions like increased blood pressure, excess body fat around the waist, high blood sugar and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels are closely linked to obesity. These conditions, if not taken care of properly could increase the risk of heart diseases and diabetes.



Metabolic syndrome and obesity are linked with alterations in gut microbiota, the microorganisms that lives in the intestine. The study was conducted on mice and as per the findings of the study, the fermentable fiber inulin restored gut health and protected mice against metabolic syndrome induced by a high-fat diet.



After the increased production of intestinal epithelial cells and restoring the gut microbiota levels and expression of the protein interleukin-22 (IL-22), it prevented gut microbiota from invading the epithelial cells. According to the researchers, when the mice were switched back to a chow diet, the colon mass was fully restored.





