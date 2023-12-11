Parineeti Chopra Welcomes The Christmas Season With This Cheesy Delight

Parineeti Chopra shared her latest food indulgence on Instagram.

'Tis the season to be jolly, and Bollywood's very own Parineeti Chopra is revelling in the festive cheer as she celebrates her first Christmas post-marriage with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. The actress, who tied the knot in September 2023, in the picturesque city of Udaipur, has been generously sharing glimpses of her married life on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Parineeti treated her followers to a visual feast of her inaugural Christmas celebrations.

The holiday spirit came alive in a series of stories showcasing beautifully adorned Christmas trees bedecked with hearts, snowflakes, candy canes, twinkling lights and other decorative items. Adding to the festive ambience, she crafted a Santa Claus village theme park in a cosy corner, complete with faux snow-covered pine trees to amplify the seasonal charm.

But what really caught our eye was the feast she indulged in to mark the advent of the Christmas season. She shared another Instagram story showing a platter including cheese fondue. She wrote the caption: "Christmas = Homemade Cheese Fondue." Also in the spread were carrot sticks, dip and crackers.

Take a look:

Are you also tempted to have cheese fondue to enjoy its deliciousness and warmth in this chilly weather? Well, we have the perfect recipe for you. Gather cheese, cornflour, white wine, broccoli, baby corn, lemon juice and some mustard, and make this delicacy that you are going to love, just like Parineeti Chopra. Click here for the recipe for cheese fondue.

As Parineeti Chopra embraces the magic of her first Christmas after marriage, the excitement of the upcoming holiday season is getting us pumped up to try different Christmas-special recipes.