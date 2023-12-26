Out Of Nutmeg? 5 Great Substitutes To Rescue Your Recipe

Nutmeg is known for its distinct aroma and flavour. (Image Credit: Istock)

Indian food is known for the use of various spices. It is what makes it unique and makes it stand apart from all the other global cuisines. Among the many spices, nutmeg (jaiphal) is one that is used quite extensively in several recipes. It is used in both sweet and savoury dishes and imparts a distinct taste and delightful aroma to them. Although it is used in small quantities, it can easily go out of stock and we forget to restock since it's not used on a regular basis by everyone. And realising this right in the middle of cooking can be quite annoying. Isn't it? In such situations, we often feel stressed. But not anymore! Save time by skipping a visit to the grocery store and making use of ingredients that you can find in your kitchen pantry. Wondering what these alternatives to nutmeg are? Read to find out!

Here Are 5 Fantastic Substitutes For Nutmeg You Must Try:

1. Cinnamon

Cinnamon (dal chini) works as an excellent substitute for nutmeg. The reason? The striking similarities between the flavours of both of these spices. Nutmeg is known to have a slightly sweet taste, and cinnamon replicates that flavour wonderfully. However, remember that cinnamon also has a strong aroma. So, start by adding only a pinch of it, and then you can always add more if required. A little always goes a long way.

2. Garam Masala

Garam masala is one spice that you'll find in every Indian kitchen. It makes its way to almost every dish, and guess what? You can use it as a replacement for nutmeg as well. Garam masala is prepared using a variety of other spices, of which nutmeg is usually a part. Since garam masala is spicy in taste, this substitute is effective for use in savoury dishes.

3. Allspice Powder

Allspice powder shares a flavour profile akin to nutmeg. Just like garam masala, this too includes several aromatic spices. Most of the allspice powders you get in the market usually have nutmeg as an ingredient. This makes it a wonderful choice for a nutmeg substitute. You can use an equal amount of allspice powder as you would add nutmeg to your recipe.

4. Cloves

Did you know you could use cloves as a replacement for nutmeg as well? These tiny black flower buds offer the perfect blend of sweet and spicy flavours. Although it wouldn't give you the same exact flavour as nutmeg, it makes up for it and makes the dish taste good. For best results, it's best to use ground cloves. Again, remember to always add less first and then add more if needed.

5. Ginger

Ginger, too, effortlessly mimics the flavour of nutmeg. Its spicy flavour makes it a great substitute for the spice in savoury dishes. To replace it, you can add an equal amount of ground ginger as you would add nutmeg. In case you do not have ground ginger, you can add grated ginger too. Ginger not only helps replicate the flavour of nutmeg but also gives the food a nice aroma.

So, the next time you encounter a nutmeg shortage, consider using these substitutes. Let us know how they worked for you in the comments section below.