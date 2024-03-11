Oscars 2024: What Was Served At One Of The Biggest After-Parties Of The Academy Awards - See Pics

Oscars 2024: Get a glimpse of the feast at one of the after-parties (Photo Credit: wpcatering)

Oscars 2024: The much-awaited ceremony of the 96th Academy Awards took place on March 10, 2024. The star-studded event saw some of the biggest names of the film industry come together to celebrate cinema. After the awards, several A-list celebrities attended the Governors ball, one of the most iconic after parties. Celebrated chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck has been in charge of the catering of this legendary ball for 30 years. His company has shared glimpses at some of the treats served at this year's ball.

In an exclusive segment on Good Morning America, Chef Wolfgang said, "We're going to have some traditional dishes and also some brand-new innovation". The food at the event can be broadly categorised into three menus: passed plates and trays, small plate stations, and sweets. Each categorised cuisine includes 17-20 options, vegetarian and non-vegetarian, reported The Independent. Vegan dishes were also available.

Some of the signature savoury indulgences include Black truffle chicken pot pies, "Bougie Tots" with caviar and Oscar statuette-shaped salmon. Attendees also had the options of burgers, pizza, pasta, paella and more. What especially caught our attention was the awe-inspiring dessert spread. According to Variety, the sweet spread includes Oreos filled with dulce de leche and hazelnut, Oscar pops and 24-karat gold-dusted chocolate Oscars and Grand Marnier-infused chocolate cigars. Take a look at the Instagram carousel below:

In another highlight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars 2024 and continued the "snack box" tradition at the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the boxes contained Shappy Pretzel and mustard, Mike & Ike's candy, Open Water and a note from the host that read, "To keep the karma flowing, we made donations on your behalf to St. Joseph Center." The snack boxes were kept under the seats to be discovered by the attendees.

