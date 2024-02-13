Oscars 2024 Gift Bag To Contain Special Film-Themed Vegan Chocolates - See Pic

(Photo Credit: Instagram/fetchachocolates)

The 96th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2024, is all set to take place on Sunday, March 10. Preparations for this prestigious and much-awaited ceremony are in full swing. We aren't just talking about the stars and icons who will grace the red carpet. Behind the scenes, several aspects of the planning are underway. One of them is the curation of exclusive gift bags that will be given to select nominees. We recently discovered one of the items that is going to be included in these luxurious swag bags.

These gift bags, named "Everyone Wins", are unaffiliated with the Academy and are generally bestowed on nominees in prime categories such as Best Director and Best Actor (Male/ Female). They are curated by a Los Angeles-based marketing company, Distinctive Assets. Last year's bags were valued at a staggering $1,26,000 (more than INR 1 crore). It does not just contain luxury products and merchandise. It also includes highly exclusive and private vacations, free trips and similar experiences.

Ahead of the ceremony on March 10, what's making headlines this year is the inclusion of vegan chocolates in these gift bags. Fiona McArthur, a chocolatier from Scotland, has thoughtfully designed an array of sweet treats inspired by some of the year's best films. On her company's official Instagram page, she explained, "This Awards Collection box has been specially created to go in the gift bag and it celebrates some of the biggest movies of 2023. The chocolates featured in this box have been designed around the movies: Barbie, Oppenheimer, Maestro, Poor Things, The Holdovers and Killers of the Flower Moon."

Fetcha Chocolates, based in Campbeltown, prides itself on offering "Eco-friendly, Organic, Vegan Chocolates in Plastic-free Packaging". "None of the chocolates contain dairy, egg, gluten, soy or palm oil," McArthur told The Guardian. The company was established in 2019 and was the recipient of two Great British Food Awards last year.

