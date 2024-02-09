This Popular South Indian Dish Ranked 10th Among 'Best Pancakes In The World'. Any Guesses?

South Indian food offers a lot of variety. Photo Credit: iStock

In India, south Indian cuisine is cherished by millions for its delightful flavours. Originating from the southern part of the country, the cuisine offers some amazing dishes that we all love. Among them, dosa has captured the hearts and taste buds of people across the country for centuries. Well, it looks like Its popularity isn't confined to Indian shores, the entire world has embraced dosa with open arms. And the proof is this: The Taste Atlas, a travel and food guide platform, felicitated dosa by ranking it at no. 10 on its list of the "Best Pancakes In The World." This recognition confirms the widespread love and appreciation for dosa, making it a celebrated dish both at home and abroad.

Describing dosa, The Taste Atlas hailed it as a thin pancake with crisp texture and rich flavours. Made from a batter of soaked rice and black gram beans, dosa undergoes a fermentation process that imparts it with a distinctive golden hue and irresistible crunch. "Indian dosa is a staple dish in the entire country, but some believe that dosa had originated in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It is an ancient dish, whose origins are traced back to the 1st century AD, when it was first mentioned in Tamil literature," Taste Atlas wrote on their website.

Wait, there's more good news for dosa lovers. Masala dosa, a beloved variation of the classic dosa stuffed with spiced potatoes, onions, and mustard seeds, also made its mark on the list, securing the 12th position. Its aromatic blend of spices and hearty fillings makes masala dosa a favourite among Indians too. From Mysore masala dosa to onion masala dosa, this beloved dish boasts a myriad of mouthwatering variations, each offering a unique culinary experience, and we all agree.

Did you know that masala dosa has also been included in the list of "10 foods to try before you die," curated by the Huffington Post? That's quite an impressive feat.

Now you must be wondering which pancake dish won the top slot in the Taste Atlas ranking.

While dosa claimed an impressive position, the no.1 rank was given to crepes - the thin pancakes hailing from the French region of Brittany. With delicate texture and irresistible flavours, crepes have captured hearts around the globe, popularising French cuisine all over the world. Would you like to try a crepe to see how it tastes? Click here to get the delicious recipe for spinach and feta crepes. Or you could even try our vegetable crepe recipe.