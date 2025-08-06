Try Celebrity Fitness Instructor's Guilt-Free Chocolate Bar To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings

When it comes to weight loss, many people believe that avoiding sweet treats in their entirety is the way to go. However, with the right ingredients and recipes, you can enjoy some desserts even while shedding those extra pounds. One such delightful treat is these unique guilt-free chocolate bars, a nutritious and delicious option that can satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising your health goals.

The recipe for this weight-loss-friendly dessert was shared by celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala on her Instagram handle. The chocolate bars did look very tempting. In the caption, she wrote, "Guilt-free chocolate bars that are as easy as they are delicious."

Here's how you can make your own:

Ingredients

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp coconut oil

Pinch of Salt

A handful of chopped cranberries or your favourite nuts

Method

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until smooth. Pour into a lined tray and flatten the surface.

2. Add extra toppings if you like, then freeze for a few hours. Serve and enjoy.

In her previous Instagram post, Yasmin Karachiwala shared the recipe for a healthy almond snack. The side note read, "This is your sign to stop buying packaged snacks — make this instead."

Ingredients:

Almonds (1 cup) I've used California Almonds

Cinnamon powder 1 tbsp (as per your taste)

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp coconut oil

Salt (optional)

Method:

1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl

2. Air fry or bake at 180°C for 15–20 mins

3. Let cool and crunch away!

Try these healthy snack recipes at home and tell us how you liked them in the comment section below!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.