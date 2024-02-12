Valentine's Day Date At The Empire State Building Costs More Than Rs 8 Lakh

The Empire State Building in New York has a unique Valentine's Day experience (Photo: esbnyc.com)

Many people choose to make grand gestures on Valentine's Day. They shower their partners with expensive gifts, plan elaborate dates at stunning locations or find other extravagant ways to express their love. One of the most exclusive Valentine's Day experiences making headlines is that of a dinner at the Empire State Building in New York. This iconic landmark has long been associated with romance and milestone moments, thanks to several movies and TV shows. This is exactly what inspired the idea to host a memorable Valentine's Day date at this location.

The curated experience has been called "Empire for Two" and is being helmed by Chef Morgan Jarrett of STATE Grill and Bar, the flagship restaurant of the Empire State Building. The New York Post reported that this exclusive offering was inspired by Nora Ephron's famous romantic comedy, Sleepless In Seattle. In one of the movie's most legendary scenes, the two protagonists meet each other on the 86th floor of the building.

As per the site, the couple who books the experience can enjoy a Champagne Toast on the Observatory on the same floor. The space will be closed to the public, ensuring a wonderfully intimate setting above a bustling city. Along with a private tour of the Empire State Building, the experience further includes a luxurious three-course dinner on the 102nd Floor Observatory. The menu features scrumptious delicacies such as lump crab with caviar, porcini-crusted filet mignon, and a decadent chocolate cake. The wine pairing will be curated by the head chef of STATE Grill and Bar. The meal will be enhanced with live music and themed decor. The package can also accommodate a personal photographer, available on request.

These lavish inclusions indeed come at a steep price. The "Empire For Two" package costs a staggering 10000 USD (approx 8.3 Lakhs INR). Taking romance to the next (100) levels, indeed!