Omega-3 Supplements May Not Reduce Risk Of Heart Diseases, Says Study; 3 Other Foods For Healthy Heart

A recent study has suggested that a diet or dietary supplements rich in omega-3 fatty acids might not be able to reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases, as was previously believed. A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids is generally advised for people who are at risk of developing heart diseases, like those with obesity as well as a family history of heart ailments. The study was published in the journal JAMA Cardiology and it questioned everything that has previously been believed about the role of omega-3 fatty acids in lowering risk of abnormal heartbeats, reduce amount of fat in the blood as well as artery-clogging deposits called plaque.

The study resulted from analysis of data from 10 trials that were conducted with the participation of 77,917 people. All the participants were people who either had had a heart attack or stroke in the past or had health problems like diabetes. The researchers randomly assigned some of the participants to take omega-3 supplements and some of them to take dummy pills for supplements to create a placebo. The trial was conducted over the period of a year.

The report on the study concludes that the dietary supplements "had no significant association with reductions in fatal or nonfatal coronary heart disease or any major vascular events." The report explains, "The results provide no support for current recommendations to use omega-3 fatty acid supplements for the prevention of fatal coronary heart disease or any cardiovascular disease in people who have or at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease." This refers to the recommendations of the American Heart Association to eat at least two servings of fish per week, to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel, etc, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and usually prescribed as part of a heart healthy diet.

Here are three other heart healthy foods to include in your diet:

1. Nuts

A handful of nuts like almonds, walnuts, might also help in maintaining heart health.

2. Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries are full of healthy phytonutrients and also antioxidants.

3. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate, with at least 70 per cent cocoa in it, can help keep your heart healthy.

Apart from the diet, daily exercise is also very important to maintain a healthy heart. People who are fit may have reduced risks of developing serious heart ailments.



