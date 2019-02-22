Obesity May Decrease Testosterone Levels: 5 Tips To Manage Obesity 

Obesity is one of the most prevalent metabolic conditions afflicting millions across the world. Obesity is characterised by excess body weight. Obesity could be a result of variety of factors such as poor diet, lifestyle habits, prevailing health condition or side effect of medicinal drug. In lack of preventive measures, obesity could also lead to diabetes, hypertension, stroke and osteoarthritis. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, being obese can take a toll on one's sex life too. The study conducted at University at Buffalo, New York says that obesity may be linked with low testosterone levels in men.

Dr. Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and an IVF Specialist from Mother's Lap IVF Centre explained, "Being overweight hinders stamina which is important to sustain sexual performance. It also disturbs ones hormonal balance which in turn affects testosterone levels, causing loss of libido or low sex drive. Obesity also affects blood flow to the genitals and lack of blood circulation there causes erectile dysfunction."



Testosterone levels begin to rise at puberty and peak in early adulthood, post which it begins to decline. Excess fat in the inner thighs and pubic region results in high testes temperatures of over 35 degree C, which may be sufficient to hinder sperm production.

Diet Tips To Manage Obesity



Your diet plays an instrumental role in managing obesity. Here are some dietary tips that could help you manage your weight and condition naturally.



1. Ditch refined foods. Refined oil, refined carbohydrates are all depleted of natural nutrients and often processed with unhealthy fats that could lead to weight gain. Choose for whole variety of foods.

2. Include more proteins in your diet. Have a lot of lentils and legumes. You can cook them, have them in sprouts or in soups.

3. Opt for lean meat like chicken or salmon over their fatty red counterparts. While red meat is dense in protein but it is also loaded with fats. Protein helps induce feeling of satiety, and preventing the urge to over-eat.

4. Make sure you have ample fruits and vegetables. And have them whole to make sure you have most of their weight-loss friendly fibres. Fibre takes long to breakdown and digest, which helps you feel full for a longer spell.

5. Steer clear of trans-fats and processed foods like fries, sausages, burgers and patties.



(With Inputs ANI)

