Obesity Do's and Dont's : 5 Foods You Must Avoid To Manage Obesity Better

Obesity is a condition characterized by excessive body fat. People with body mass index(BMIs) over 30 are known to be obese. Being overweight may put you to a risk for number of chronic diseases, including diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. According to a latest study published in the journal Obesity, obesity increases risk of 13 different cancers in young adults. The state of obesity is closely linked to stages of cancer progression. According to the researchers, obesity triggers the immune system in such a way, that they produce harmful by-products like peroxide and oxygen radicals that mutate DNA. It may also alter your metabolism, and gut flora. Obesity is a complex condition which could trigger from a variety of reasons. Sometimes, two or more prevailing disorders in the body can also result in excessive accumulation of weight. While sometimes it is only because of poor dietary choices and sedentary lifestyle.

Here are foods that you must avoid if you want to lose weight in a healthy way.

1. Sugary Foods: Experts around the world often dub sugary desserts as the worst part of modern diet. When consumed in excess sugar, it starts getting stored as fats and increases the body mass. Excess fructose consumption causes insulin resistance and elevated insulin levels too. All of these factors combined ultimately results in obesity.

2. Trans fats and processed foods: Transfats are the bad fats you keep yourself away from. Greasy burgers, fries, pizzas are loaded with empty calories and cholesterol. Processed foods like pasta and instant noodles are not good for your weight also.

3. Refined Grains Swap refined grains with whole grains. A whole grain is a grain of any cereal that contains the endosperm, germ, and bran, in contrast to refined grains, which retain only the endosperm. A whole grain manages to retain all the nutrients that are processed and washed away in the refining, leaving behind all simple carbs

4. Red Meat: Avoid red meat and opt for lean meat like chicken and salmon. Red meat like mutton and lamb are loaded in cholesterol, which may increase risk of cardiovascular disorders.

5. Sugary or Aerated beverages: Whenever we hear the word 'Calories', we often tend to associate you with our food intake. One often ignores the liquid calories they take with sugary beverages, iced tea and aerated drinks and sodas. These calories can be worse, as when you are drinking, you don't keep a track, and end up chugging a bit too many calories. Choose healthy options and enjoy your drinks. Consuming nutrient rich liquids like nimbu paani, coconut water are better alternatives.

Stay away from these foods and manage your weight better.