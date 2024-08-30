Nutritionist Shares 3 Breakfast Mistakes That Could Be Speeding Up Your Ageing Process

Avoid these mistakes at the breakfast table! (Photo Credit: Getty)

There's no greater joy than starting your day with a hearty breakfast, is there? After a period of overnight fasting, breakfast seems tempting and ensures we can take the day head-on. While we all know the benefits of having a healthy breakfast, did you know that it could also be a determining factor in your ageing process? Yes, you read that right! Certain foods and beverages can make you age faster than you anticipated. And before we can fix our diet, it's too late as we already start to notice fine lines and wrinkles on our faces. This can be quite disheartening, but guess what? You can totally avoid this! Recently, nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar took to Instagram to share three mistakes you must steer clear of during breakfast.

3 Breakfast Mistakes You Might Be Making That Are Making You Age Faster:

1. Sipping On Tea/Coffee

Many of us have a habit of sipping on a cup of tea or coffee while having breakfast. It surely provides comfort, but this could also be the reason why you're ageing faster. Studies suggest that excessive consumption of caffeine can decrease the creation of collagen - a protein essential for skin health. According to the nutritionist, one should swap caffeine with concoctions infused with herbs and spices. These will help hydrate your skin, giving it a healthy and youthful glow. However, if you're unable to resist caffeine, she recommends having it after your breakfast.

2. Having Processed Foods

Are processed foods your go-to for breakfast? If so, it's time to stop! Processed foods not only lead to several health problems but can also accelerate ageing. Shalini suggests cooking fresh meals at home, as this ensures your breakfast is enriched with all the essential vitamins and nutrients. If you don't have sufficient time to cook in the morning, she recommends preparing your meal in advance, ideally at night, refrigerating it, and then consuming it. So, if you want your skin to keep looking younger, keep your processed food intake to a minimum.

3. Ignoring Fibre And Protein

Another common mistake at the breakfast table is not having enough fibre and protein. A diet lacking both of these can increase inflammation in the body, thus causing you to age faster. To avoid this, ensure that your breakfast includes a healthy balance of fibre, protein, and carbohydrates. The nutritionist suggests including foods like eggs, paneer, yoghurt, sprouts, fruits, and green vegetables in your breakfast meal. By doing so, you'll not only look younger but will also be able to reap several other health benefits.

While we can't stop ageing, we can surely prevent it from coming sooner by keeping these things in mind. For more such interesting tips, keep coming back to our website.