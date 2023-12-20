No-Fry Ram Laddoo - Because Who Said Health Food Can't Be Fun (Recipe Inside)

Ram Laddoo: This Delhi street food is popular during the winter months.

The vibrant streets of India are always filled with the enticing aroma of street food. Among the crowd-pleasers is the beloved Ram Ladoo, a delightful snack that tempts taste buds far and wide. However, for those committed to a healthy lifestyle, the allure of such street food often comes with a tinge of reluctance. Our love for Indian street foods makes it difficult for us to resist the temptation of gulping down the entire plate of ram laddoo. But not anymore! A healthy rendition of this classic favourite is here to break the stereotypes!

What is Ram Laddoo Made Of?

Ram laddoo is a chaat usually made with the pakoda of moong dal and chana dal. The laddoos are fried till crispy and then topped with chaat essentials like green chutney, imli chutney, green chillies, radish shavings, lemon juice and more. Considering the ingredients, the chaat seems to be a great snacking option... but is it?

Is Ram Ladoo Good for Health?

Ram laddoo chaat comprises high-protein ingredients used for laddoo, but then it is fried. A garnish of radish, greens and green chutney is good, but those sugar-laden chutneys? Not so much. Contrary to its traditional form, a healthy version of Ram Ladoo can indeed be a nutritious addition to your diet. The recipe for healthy ram laddoo was shared by dietitian Sai Mahima Sethi on Instagram. By making mindful ingredient choices and incorporating smart cooking techniques, you can savour the flavours without compromising your health goals.

Now, let's learn the simple yet magical process of preparing Healthy Ram Ladoo Chaat.

How To Make Healthy Ram Ladoo I Healthy Ram Ladoo Recipe:

Start by soaking moong dal in a bowl. This step not only softens the dal but also makes it easier to blend into a smooth mixture. Once the moong dal is adequately soaked, blend it with the addition of green chilli and ginger. This infusion adds a burst of flavour without relying on excessive oil or spices. Enhance the mixture with the freshness of chopped green chilli and the kick of black pepper. These ingredients not only contribute to the flavour profile but also bring their own set of health benefits. A pinch of salt is all you need to balance the flavours. Opt for a moderate amount to keep the snack heart-healthy.

Ditch the deep-frying and opt for a healthier alternative by cooking the Ram Ladoo in an appam pan. This method reduces the use of oil while ensuring a perfect, crispy texture. Elevate the nutritional quotient by topping your Ram Ladoo with grated radish and fresh coriander. The final touch involves drizzling your creation with a homemade green chutney. This condiment adds a zingy and flavorful element, completing the healthy Ram Ladoo experience.

In just five minutes, you can transform the quintessential street food experience into a guilt-free indulgence. The healthy Ram Ladoo Chaat recipe offers a delightful fusion of flavours and textures, showcasing that you don't have to compromise on taste to prioritise your well-being.