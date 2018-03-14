New Blood Pressure App To Challenge Traditional Arm Cuff and Electronic Devices

The new BP app technology may give the traditional arm cuff devices a tough run in the business. Easy to use, accurate and efficient, this new technology was revealed the journal Science Translational Medicine. The U.S based scientists have also identified a more convenient measurement point.

The scientists targeted a different artery as their new target point to take the count. According to the scientists the transverse palmer arch artery at the fingertip, gave them better control of the measurement. Using the fingertip makes the approach much easy and accessible.

For measuring the blood pressure, users need to turn on the app and press their finger tip against the sensor unit. Now with the finger on their unit, they would just need to hold their phone at heart level and watch their smartphone screen to make sure they're applying the correct amount of finger pressure.

Here the focus was to see if users could properly apply the finger pressure over time, that can last as long as the arm cuff measurement. Majority of people were able to crack the trick in the just one of two practice tries.

The discovery could be a major intervention in the way blood pressure has been monitored over the year, noted the researchers. High blood pressure is a condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. If left unmonitored, high BP could also lead to stroke.

A healthy diet can also go a long way in managing high blood pressure. One should make sure their diet is not too heavy on sodium. Here's a list of 5 natural foods that should be included in a high blood pressure diet.

1. Banana

The ever so delicious bananas are significantly low in sodium; they're also rich in potassium which helps lower blood pressure. To incorporate more bananas into your diet- add it to your cereal, cake, bread, smoothies and milkshakes.

2. Spinach

This green leafy delight is low in calories, high in fiber, and packed with nutrients like potassium, folate, magnesium - key ingredients for lowering and maintaining blood pressure levels.

3. Celery

Eating as few as four celery stalks a day may do wonders for your spiked blood pressure levels. Celery contains phytochemicals known as phthalides that relax the muscle tissue in the artery walls, enabling increased blood flow and, in turn, lowering blood pressure.

4. Oatmeal

Eating a diet high in fiber & whole grains helps your body maintain a healthy blood pressure and oatmeal does just that! It helps reduce both your systolic and diastolic pressure.

5. Avocados

The oleic acid found in avocados may reduce high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Avocados also contain potassium and folate, which both essential for heart health. It is rich in vitamins A, K, B & E and are loaded with fiber.

Load up on these foods and manage your blood pressure levels naturally.