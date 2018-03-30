Neighbourhoods With More Walking Space May Prevent Childhood Obesity: Study

Your neighbourhood may play an integral role in obesity management. According to a study, designing urban spaces that promote more walking, may help prevent obesity and cut down on the health risks associated.The study published in the journal Preventive Medicine, pedestrian-friendly amenities, such as pedestrian crossing lights, wider sidewalks, and signs to help pedestrians cross the road, may play a crucial role in keeping the BMI in check.A neighbourhood with more space would also encourage children to ride bicycles, play outdoor games and keep their weight in check. Clamped spaces would make children resort to indoor games and the extended hours of sitting indoors would lead to poor eating habits.For the study, the team examined data collected two years apart among children in Montreal with a family history of obesity and who lived at the same address for the duration of the follow-up. The study revealed that children who were growing up in more open spaces, walked and moved about more. They were also less prone to obesity.A person is identified obese when the Body Mass Index(BMI) is 25 or greater. BMI is body mass index, an index commonly used for classification of obesity. BMI is a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of his height in meters (kg/m2). The excessive body fat increases the risk of serious health problems, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, chronic back pain and also depression.In addition to regular physical activity, your diet is very crucial in managing obesity. Starving is not a sustainable way to lose weight. A healthy and balanced diet is always a better, healthy and effective way to shed pounds.Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta gives out a few pointers that are a must to follow for a perfect obesity diet.1. Swap refined carb sources for whole grains. A whole grain is a grain of any cereal that contains the endosperm, germ, and bran, in contrast to refined grains, which retain only the endosperm. A whole grain manages to retain all the nutrients that are processed in the refining. Stock up on whole grains like bajra, ragi, maize and jowar and use them often. Try red, black and brown rice instead of white rice .You can use these whole grains for breakfast porridges.2. Avoid red meat and opt for lean meat like chicken and salmon. Adding protein with every meal could prove to be a game changer for anyone trying to lose weight.3. Load up on seasonal vegetables. They provide both soluble and insoluble fibres in addition to vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.4. Stay away from trans fats as they are one of the biggest culprits of growing instances of obesity globally. Fast food, instant food, fried junk, cookies, pasta, burger and noodles- these trans-fats are spread all across us.5. Sugar intake should be less than 10% of your total calories; for a normal weight woman who needs 1900Kcal/day, this is about 10 -11 teaspoons of sugar. Below 5% would be better. A lot of foods have natural sugar hidden in them too, so one has to be mindful of that as well.