Neena Gupta's Wholesome Parantha Is Giving Us Breakfast Goals - See Pic

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and rightly so. From avocado toast to peanut butter smoothie, we all enjoy some amazing power-packed dishes for the first meal of the day. But somehow, the traditional desi breakfast is truly irreplaceable for us. Whether it is idli with sambar or a classic paratha - there is so much variety in traditional Indian breakfasts that it's hard to choose what to eat. Actress Neena Gupta recently treated us to a glimpse of her yummy desi breakfast that she relished. Wondering what it was? Nothing but a wholesome parantha. Take a look:

In the click, we could see a crisp and fulfilling gobhi parantha that Neena Gupta started the day with. The actress relished it in desi-style with a dollop of butter on top. "Good morning with gobhi parantha," she wrote in the caption. We could see that the gobhi filling was also a bit spicy as green chillies were added to it. It surely must have made for a powerful start to fuel up the day for Neena Gupta!

If all this chatter about gobhi ka parantha has got you craving it, we have just what you need. Fresh cauliflower is grated and mixed with coriander leaves, ginger, green chillies, salt and lemon juice to make the filling. Then, it is added to rolled-out wheat flour and roasted with ghee on a tawa. Enjoy it with dahi, achaar, or just a dollop of butter like Neena Gupta did. Click here for the full recipe of gobhi parantha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was recently featured in 'Lust Stories 2', an anthology that was released on an OTT platform. The actress will next be seen in 'Metro In Dino' next. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film is slated for a March 2024 release.