"My One Source Of Joy Is Gone," Elon Musk Says After Drinking Less Diet Coke

Billionaire Elon Musk is a big fan of Diet Coke. In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, Musk expressed his love for the sugar-free soft drink. He shared a humorous post expressing changes after reducing his intake of Diet Coke. Unlike other similar posts where people write positive changes, Musk's post revealed that no good came out after reducing his beloved beverage consumption. The picture shared by Musk read, "I used to drink tons of Diet Coke but it's been one month since I've had a drop. I want to share some of the changes I've observed in myself over that time:

-My health is unchanged

-I'm less happy

-My one source of joy is gone

Thanks for encouraging me on this journey!"

Musk wrote in the caption, "JK (just kidding) I will never quit DC (diet coke)."

Further, he commented, "Diet Coke inventor was a genius."

JK I will never quit DC pic.twitter.com/TXerqoOfnL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2025

The post quickly went viral and several other X users shared their views in the comments section:

One wrote, "After trying Coke Zero I never want back to Diet Coke."

Another said, "Diet Coke is a drink from the gods. Why does it taste so good?"

One chimed in, "Without Diet Coke I am sad."

Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Tries Dua Lipa's Viral Drink Recipe, Don't Miss His Reaction

A user agreed, "It is sad but I've tried to kick the habit but my god it's hard!"

One X user warned, "Diet Coke, like other diet sodas, contains several ingredients that can be problematic for health."

Along with Diet Coke, Musk is also an ice cream lover. See his throwback picture here.