Gordon Ramsay Tries Dua Lipa's Viral Drink Recipe, Don't Miss His Reaction

Gordon Ramsay's reaction to a viral recipe is too funny to miss (Photo: Instagram/ gordongram)

Dua Lipa recently grabbed many eyeballs online with her bizarre recipe for a cold drink. In the now-viral video, she is seen adding Diet Coke, pickle juice, pickles, jalapeno juice, and jalapenos to a glass filled with ice. She takes a sip and seems to enjoy the taste of this unusual concoction. The clip has taken social media by storm and sparked a range of reactions online. Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay took notice of this trending recipe and decided to try it out for himself. Wondering what was his verdict?

Chef Gordon took the opportunity to share a reel on Instagram, in which he makes and tastes Dua Lipa's viral drink. He adds the ingredients one by one, naming them as he does so. Finally, he sips on the beverage with a rather cautious air. He spits it out almost immediately and exclaims, "Dua Lipa! For God's sake, girl! You'll ruin your vocal cords." Watch the complete video below:

Chef Gordon's reel has clocked over 3 million views so far and has left many Instagram users in splits. Here's how some of them reacted to the video:

"This is literally Gordon speaking on behalf of the entire world."

"PROPER REACTION, Thank you, Gordon."

"Ewww... that courage to try this drink."

"I was not expecting this."

"I can just feel that going through my nose too. It hurts through the phone!"

"Yeah hard pass.. my stomach is turning just by watching him add that stuff."

"She did warn you: 'Guaranteed I can blow your mind'."

"You put WAY more juice in yours than she did in hers."

"Replace the Diet Coke with vodka or gin and you got me."

In the past, Dua Lipa's vanilla ice cream 'recipe' including olive oil and sea salt had left the internet abuzz.

