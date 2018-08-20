Mushrooms For Diabetes: Know How Mushrooms Help In Managing Blood Sugar Levels

According to a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods, eating white button mushrooms daily could act as prebiotic by improving microbial community in the gut, which could then improve the regulation of glucose in the liver. In the study, feeding white button mushrooms to mice changed the composition of gut microbes, microbiota- to produce more short chain fatty acids, specifically propionate from succinate, as per the researchers. Previous research has shown that succinate and propionate can change the expression of genes needed to manage glucose production.

The study used two types of mice who were fed about a daily serving size of the mushrooms. One group had microbiota and the other was germ-free. Consuming mushrooms set off a chain reaction among the gut bacteria. These acids can change the expression of genes that are key to the pathway between the brain and the gut that helps manage the production of glucose.

The mushrooms, in this case, serve as a prebiotic, which is a substance that feeds beneficial bacteria that already exist in the gut. Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that are introduced into the digestive system.

Technically not vegetables, mushrooms are considered fungus, they have no roots, leaves, flowers or seeds. Mushrooms provide a healthy range of benefits when consumed as a part of your balanced diet. Turns out, it may help manage blood sugar levels too. They are low-calorie nutrient dense carbs that can fit very nicely into a healthy diabetic diet.

Mushrooms For Diabetics

Here's why diabetics should add mushrooms to their daily diet:

Health conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are linked with increased inflammation in the body. Mushrooms have anti-inflammatory properties that help regulate such conditions. Mushrooms make a great snack for diabetics as they have low glycaemic index as they contain very low amount of carbs, which means they do not raise blood sugar levels as significantly as high-carb foods like breads and pasta. Fresh mushrooms are great for weight management, which is also a key factor to keeping blood sugar levels in check. It is a low-calorie food having high water content and fibre that keeps you fuller for longer. Fresh mushrooms have both soluble and insoluble fibre, of which soluble fibre is shown to keep blood sugar levels in check.

How To Use Mushrooms For Diabetes

Here are some recipes that you'd want to add in you daily diet:

1. Quino Risotto with Mushroom Recipe

2. Warm Mushroom Salad Recipe

3. Mushroom Clear Soup Recipe

4. Mushroom and Pepper Chilli Recipe

5. Mushroom Uttapam Recipe

6. Baked Mushrooms and Spinach Recipe

Make sure you consult a doctor before adding this food to your diet.