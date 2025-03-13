Advertisement
Mumbai Ranked 14th Best Food City In The World, Khau Gallis Get A Mention

Popular global publication Time Out recently released its list of the world's 20 best cities for food for 2025. One Indian city was featured on it.

Read Time: 3 mins
Mumbai Ranked 14th Best Food City In The World, <i>Khau Gallis</i> Get A Mention
Mumbai's street food scene has received global recognition (Photo: iStock)

An Indian city has made it to a global publication's special list of the best food destinations around the world for 2025. Time Out recently released its rankings for the world's 20 best cities for food for this year. Mumbai occupies the 14th position. Last year, it was ranked 8th globally. Time Out has especially highlighted the rich and diverse street food scene in the city. It notes, "The go-to places for a quick fix when hungry are the khau gallis (food streets) dotting neighbourhoods from southern Zaveri Bazaar to northern Ghatkopar. Between savoury chaat, jumbo-sandwiches, veggie-laden 'pizzas', Beirut-inspired Frankie-wraps, and dry-fruit topped falooda, every bite is far from demure - never subtle and never shy."

The global list was topped by New Orleans (USA), Bangkok (Thailand) and Medellin (Colombia). Read more below:

Here Are The 20 Best Food Cities In The World For 2025, As Per Time Out

  1. New Orleans, USA
  2. Bangkok, Thailand
  3. Medellin, Colombia
  4. Cape Town, South Africa
  5. Madrid, Spain
  6. Mexico City, Mexico
  7. Lagos, Nigeria
  8. Shanghai, China
  9. Paris, France
  10. Tokyo, Japan
  11. Marrakech, Morocco
  12. Lima, Peru
  13. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  14. Mumbai, India
  15. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  16. Cairo, Egypt
  17. Porto, Portugal
  18. Montreal, Canada
  19. Naples, Italy
  20. San Jose, Costa Rica

How Was The List Compiled?

Time Out said that it surveyed thousands of people around the globe to curate this list. Locals were asked to rate their city's food scene on 18 different criteria, "including quality, affordability and attributes from 'family-friendly' to 'experimental'." A ranking was created on the basis of these ratings as well as scores from the publication's in-house food experts and critics.

Global Recognition For Mumbai's Food Scene

Mumbai has been ranked among the best food cities by other publications too. Photo Credit: iStock

Before this, Mumbai was named the 5th best food city in the world by popular food and travel guide, Taste Atlas. As part of the year-end Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25, rankings across different food-related categories were unveiled. Other Indian cities were also featured among the 100 Best Food Cities, and three of them made it to the top 50 along with Mumbai. The 4 cities that preceded Mumbai on the list were all located in Italy. Click here to read the full story.

Show full article
Comments

