Mumbai Among Top 10 Food Cities In the World - Report Reveals

India's food culture is way more diverse and extensive than one could have imagined. Every nook and corner offers at least one unique culinary wonder that strengthens the country's footprint on the global food map. Honouring the heritage of Indian cuisine, Mumbai has recently made it to the list of the top 10 food destinations in the world. You read that right! Food, lifestyle and entertainment guide Time Out recently released a compiled list of the 20 best food cities in the world, where Mumbai grabbed the eighth position, with the "must-eat dish" recommendation being the classic vada pav.

"Mumbaikars are rightly proud of their city's food scene, scoring it the highest for quality of all cities surveyed," reads the report in the official website of Time Out. The guide further stated that the city is full of explosive flavours - the top ones being Manchurian, butter chicken and of course vada pav accompanied by red and green chutneys.

Besides Mumbai, the other cities in the top ten are - Naples in the first position, followed by Johannesburg, Lima, Ho Chi Minh City, Beijing, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Dubai and Portland. Click here for the detailed list of 20 best food cities in the world.

Explaining their process of selection, Time Out stated that the list was made after quizzing the locals about their city's must-visit restaurants, must-eat dishes and best-value bites. They were also asked to rate their city's food scene on both quality and affordability.

While Mumbaikars and people across India have an 'indulgent' reason to rejoice, we bring you a list of the must-eat foods in the city.