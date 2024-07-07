MS Dhoni's 43rd Birthday Celebration Featured Six Delicious And Indulgent Birthday Cakes

Take a look at MS Dhoni's 43rd birthday celebrations. (Photo: Instagram/ sakshisingh_r)

Wishing Mahendra Singh Dhoni a very happy birthday! The legendary India skipper turns 43 on July 7, 2024. Wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world for the one and only "Captain Cool". The award for the best birthday post goes to none other than his wife Sakshi Singh. Was there even a doubt? We think not. Sakshi Singh shared a video from the midnight birthday celebration on Instagram. Of course, there was cake. Not just one, but three cakes. The video opens with Dhoni cutting into a black forest cake with Sakshi standing next to him. The other two cakes kept on the table are - a chocolate truffle with "Happy Birthday, Rambo" written on it; and a chocolate base cake with white frosting and nuts on it. Sharing the video, Sakshi wrote, "Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni."

Looks like there was a total of six cakes in MS Dhoni's midnight birthday celebrations. MS Dhoni also celebrated his birthday with actor Salman Khan. In a video shared by a fan page, Salman Khan is seen standing next to Dhoni and his wife during the cake-cutting ceremony. Here, we can see three new cakes on the table. The first one is a chocolate drip cake. Next, we can see a customised cake with MS Dhoni's jersey number 7 on it. The cake is topped with chocolate balls and macaroons. The last one looks like a cheesecake with caramel topping. The video was shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter).

Salman Khan has also shared a picture from the midnight celebration on X (formerly Twitter). In the picture, the actor is looking at MS Dhoni. The note read, "Happy Birthday, Kaptaan Sahab!"

Wishing MS Dhoni a very happy birthday!