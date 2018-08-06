Monsoon Superfoods: 5 Healthy Foods You Must Include In Your Diet This Season 

Let's admit it; most of us tend to have love-hate relationship with monsoon. While the nippy weather comes as a welcome relief from the scorching heat, it also brings along with it a bevy of seasonal ailments. During monsoons our immunity takes a slight dip, which makes us susceptible to cold, flu and infections. Since the damp weather is also most suitable for breeding of bacteria, it is often advised that you have most of your meals home and include more immunity boosting goods in your diet.

Here are some monsoon superfoods that would ensure you are naturally fortified with essential nutrients at all times.

1. Ginger

Much has been said about India's love affair with adrak chai. Turns out that the concoction may do wonders for your immunity. Ginger is one of the oldest remedy to soothe cold. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. It can also lower medication intake in osteoarthritis."

2. Curd

According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, "Probiotic and prebiotic food should be consumed all year round. A good gut microbiome is the best natural defence one can employ from their end to keep infections at bay. Curd or yogurt especially the ones fermented at home could serve as an effective superfood for monsoon.

3. Turmeric

"A pinch of turmeric in a glass of lukewarm water first thing in the morning especially in this season can work well to build a stronger immunity, says Shilpa Arora.

4. Lauki (Bottle Gourd)



Monsoons are not the best time load up on leafy greens as there are more likely to get infected by bacteria. Instead take more of gourd vegetables. Bottle gourd or lauki has long been touted as one of the best and healthiest vegetables during this season. It is rich in dietary fiber, both soluble and insoluble, helping with maintaining a healthy digestive tract. Apart from this, it has iron content and is rich in vitamin B and C, further helping in anti-oxidative actions. It is also a low-calorie diet, which helps in keeping your tummy light.



5. Lemon

According to studies, vitamin C deficiency may result in a reduced resistance against certain disease causing bacteria. Therefore you must ensure that your monsoon diet has enough natural sources of vitamin C. 100 grams of lemons contain 53 gram s of vitamin C, which makes it one of the best natural sources of vitamin C. You can start your day with lemon water with a drop of organic honey. Lemon water is also considered to be a good detox and weight loss drink.

Include these superfoods in your monsoon diet and keep they infections at bay.

Happy monsoons everybody!

