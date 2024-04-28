Mom-To-Be Masaba Gupta Loves Spicy Thai Food And Here Is Proof

Masaba Gupta enjoys eating spicy Thai food. (Image: Instagram/masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta is a food enthusiast at heart. From her healthy breakfast scenes to her dinner diaries, the star ensures she shares all her food adventures on her social media handle. In her latest Instagram Stories, the fashion designer-actress, who is now expecting her first child with husband and actor Satyadeep Misra, shared her craving for bird's eye chillies. For the unversed, bird's eye chilli, also known as Thai chilli, is a super hot and spicy chilli pepper variety native to Mexico. In her Instagram Stories, Masaba uploaded a picture featuring a bowl of Thai chicken basil rice and a glass of bone broth. In the caption, Masaba wrote, "Gimme anything with bird's eye chilli right now and I will eat it."

Just like Masaba Gupta, if you also want to try Thai recipes, below are some dishes for you:

1. Thai Curry Ravioli

This fusion dish combines the delicate flavours of Italian ravioli with the aromatic spices of Thai curry. The result is a tantalising blend of creamy, spicy goodness wrapped in a tender pasta parcel. Click here for the recipe.

2. Thai Corn Fritters

Crispy on the outside, and fluffy on the inside, these fritters are bursting with the sweetness of fresh corn and the zing of Thai seasonings. They make for a delightful appetiser or snack, perfect for dipping into a tangy sauce. Recipe here.

3. Tom Yum Soup

A Thai classic, Tom Yum Soup is a symphony of flavours-spicy, sour, and fragrant. Packed with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and chilli peppers, it's a comforting yet invigorating bowl of soup that is sure to awaken your taste buds. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Thai Pineapple Rice

This vibrant dish combines the sweetness of ripe pineapple with savoury rice, creating a balanced and satisfying meal. It is often enjoyed with a medley of vegetables, herbs, and sometimes a hint of spice for a burst of tropical flavour. Detailed recipe here.

5. Raw Papaya Salad

Also known as Som Tum, this salad is a harmonious blend of crunchy raw papaya, tangy lime juice, spicy chillies, and a touch of sweetness. It is a refreshing and light dish that's popular for its crisp textures and vibrant taste profile. Follow the recipe here.