Mom-To-Be Alanna Panday Shares Glimpse Of Dreamy, Delicious 'Gender Reveal Picnic' - Watch Video

Take a look at Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's 'Gender Reveal Picnic'. (Photo: Instagram/alannapanday)

Actor Ananya Panday's cousin, model and digital creator Alanna Panday is expecting her first child soon with husband and digital creator Ivor McCray. The couple recently announced the news on social media and since then, they have been sharing glimpses of the pregnancy journey through posts and videos. Recently Alanna took to her Instagram handle to give us a sneak peek into the couple's intimate and dreamy 'Gender Reveal Picnic'. From the location to the decorations, the theme of the event was all aesthetic and elegant. But what caught our attention was the delicious food spread and the all-white cake.

The clip opens with the couple walking to a decked table on a lush green lawn. The spread features a beautiful white heart-shaped cake at the centre, with 'baby' written on it. Next, we see a tray filled with grapes, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, heart-shaped macaroons in pastel shades, cashews, walnuts, and delicate flowers. The table also features English teacups and colourful glasses, adding a pop of colour to the table setup. Alanna could also be seen smiling and enjoying the macaroons.

The video caption reads, "Did a little Gender Reveal Picnic. Do you think it's gonna be a BOY or GIRL?"

Watch the full video here:

Since the couple decided to not reveal the gender of the expecting baby yet, the comments section was flooded with speculations. Guessing by the colour of the food, a user wrote, "Girl coz you held the pink Macaron."

Watching the picnic set-up, another commented, "Why are you always so perfect Alana." Another chimed in, "It's such a stunning location!!"

A user added, "Congratulations you guys, everything looks so dreamy!!"

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray got married in Mumbai in 2023, after dating for a couple of years.