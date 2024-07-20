Mira Kapoor's 'Very Busy Summer' Vacation Is Filled With These Delicious Foods

Mira Kapoor frequently delights us with her food posts. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Mira Kapoor's mouth-watering food posts hit the right note with food enthusiasts. From revealing her favourite Gujarati dish to expressing her love for ice cream and sharing her teatime treats, Mira's culinary adventures are always a delight. At the moment, she's on a family vacation. To keep us updated, Mira posted a series of photos on Instagram. Among the family-focused snaps, one particularly caught our eye - a food lover's dream. Her latest spread featured an array of delectable treats, beautifully presented and bursting with flavour. It's clear that Mira's passion for both travel and food continues to inspire and excite her followers.

Mira's spread featured a beautifully crafted cappuccino, a bowl of oats or muesli adorned with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and coconut shavings, along with another bowl of red chilli tomato sauce and scrambled eggs. There were also veggie balls served with avocado and slices of toasted black bread, complemented by some breadsticks for snacking. In her caption, Mira wrote, "A very busy summer. Guess who planned it this year?" Take a look at her post below:

Mira Kapoor's love for summer vacations and food shines through her Instagram posts. Last month, she visited the Danish capital, Copenhagen, and shared her excitement with a series of pictures. In the caption, she wrote, "Summer on my mind... where to next?" The first slide featured a delicious ice cream cone from a Copenhagen store called "Nicecream," perfect for a warm summer day. The next slide showed a stunning bouquet of sunflowers. Our attention was drawn to the feast in the following picture. Mira's summer celebration continued with a mix of foods on a single plate-sausages, eggs, fresh-cut fruits like papayas, passion fruit, strawberries, fluffy pancakes, oatmeal, and cherry tomatoes. It was truly a feast for the eyes. Read the full story here.

