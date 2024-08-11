Mira Kapoor's Latest Instagram Story Reveals How She Likes Her Soup - See Pic

Mira Kapoor frequently delights us with her food posts. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Mira Kapoor is back with more healthy eating inspiration. The 29-year-old entrepreneur often shares her love for nutritious food with her followers, and this time, she's given us a peek into her daily diet on Instagram. Mira revealed her recipe for a delicious and healthy homemade soup, which she calls her favourite evening snack: "a big cup of clear soup with lots of veggies." What sets Mira's soup apart is that she avoids using store-bought stock and instead enhances the natural flavours of the vegetables. She finishes it off with a drizzle of sesame oil and a garnish of fresh coriander.

Mira Kapoor describes her soup as "super light" and perfect for a late afternoon boost. And the best part? It isn't even her main meal. For dinner, she enjoyed a steamed salad with cranberries, moong dal chilla, mixed sabzi, sourdough toast, and paneer bhurji - what a balanced diet! Mira promised to reveal the full soup recipe to her followers the next day, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating the details. Will you be trying Mira's secret soup recipe? Check out her post below:

If you're inspired by Mira, here are 5 healthy soup recipes you might want to try:

1. Roasted Broccoli Soup

Indulge in this creamy and healthy soup, packed with the goodness of roasted broccoli and a hint of garlic - perfect for a comforting and nutritious meal. Click here for the complete recipe.

2. Barley Soup

Warm up with a bowl of this wholesome barley soup, made with barley, vegetables, and spices - a soothing and filling treat for any time of the day. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Beetroot Chicken Soup

Experience the flavours of this healthy soup, a delightful blend of beets, chicken, and herbs. It's a nutritious and satisfying option that's sure to please your taste buds. Click here for the recipe.

4. Subz Badam Ka Shorba

This is a creamy and velvety soup featuring a variety of vegetables, almonds, and a hint of cardamom - a true delight for the senses. Recipe here.

5. Corn And Miso Soup

This is a Japanese-inspired blend of fresh corn, miso paste, and spices. It combines rich umami flavours with a touch of sweetness for a deliciously unique experience. Click here for the recipe.