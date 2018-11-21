Mindful Drinking, Eating May Prevent Hangover: Study

According to a study published in the journal Addiction, about 76 percent of adults experience some type of hangover after a drinking session. Hangover symptoms include fatigue, dehydration, a headache or muscle aches, dizziness, shakiness and rapid heartbeat. As per the researchers, just in the previous decade, they are seeing more sophisticated clinical and preclinical research advance their understanding of all that is involved in a hangover. Briefly, they have indications that the immune system and an inflammation response are involved when that hangover alarm goes out from the central nervous system, when the blood alcohol concentration finally gets to zero. The absence of alcohol in the body at that point is often where the hangover symptoms are at their worst.

So, what can we do to both prevent a hangover and cure it? It starts with being mindful of what you are drinking and eating. The best way to ward off a hangover is to not drink, or to drink in moderation, and to be aware of the risks involved with consuming a lot of alcohol. Compounds associated with alcohol fermentation, called congeners, are linked to increased hangover symptoms. They are found in larger amounts in dark liquors like bourbon and whiskey, as compared to light-coloured liquors like vodka or light beers. So, a darker drink might result in harsher hangover.

Also, another way to prevent hangover is to never drink on an empty stomach, which could worsen a hangover.

Since alcohol can impair your body's absorption of certain nutrients, heavy drinking has been linked to decline in levels of vitamin A, B vitamins, zinc, potassium, and other key nutrients. Eating the right foods can play a role in replacing them.

Vitamin A can be found in eggs, meat, fish and oranges, and yellow coloured vegetables like sweet potatoes. Protein can be available in chicken and fish along with other vegetarian choices like nuts, seeds, soybean, et al. Asparagus is rich in zinc and vitamin B (also known as folate). Other sources of zinc are animal proteins, nuts, whole grains and beans. In order to get enough potassium, make sure you eat avocadoes and bananas.

It is best to avoid drinking alcohol to ensure a healthy body and mind.