Weight Loss: Consuming Milk May Help Cut Belly Fat; 5 Protein Rich Milk Recipes You Can Try

Our love affair with milk needs no introduction. Often dubbed as a complete food, a tall glass of milk is our go-to beverage fir our daily energy fix. A glass of haldi doodh has been an age old remedy to treat pain and inflammation caused due to any physical or internal injury. Milk and milk products such as yogurt, paneer and chaach are an intrinsic part of Indian cooking too; from lush gravies to raita, one cannot deny milk's overwhelming presence on our dinner spread. The nutrient-rich quality of milk has made it a favourite in the sphere of beauty and skin care too. The benefits of milk are aplenty. And one of these benefits is its ability to boost weight loss and fat burning properties.

Weight Loss: Here's How Milk May Help Promote Weight Loss And Cut Belly Fat

An excellent source of protein, milk is part of every athlete's diet chart. Apart from building muscles, the protein present in milk also helps induce satiety. If you are full for long, you would naturally binge less. Protein is also known to reduce levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, which helps in reduced cravings.

The book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House mentions that milk has high amounts of Vitamin B3 (niacin), which may help maintain a steady weight and improve energy expenditure. Milk is a rich source of calcium and vitamin D as well. According to some studies, calcium and vitamin D content helps the body burn calories by increasing the metabolism. Some studies have also claimed that conjugated linolenic acid found in milk has fat burning properties

High-protein milk-based recipes

Wondering how to make most of milk and milk products? Don't worry, we got you covered! Try these five protein-rich recipes and let us know how it impacts your weight loss plans

1. Organic oats porridge

2. Banana milkshake

3. Melon and kiwi fruit smoothie

4. Milk and corn soup

5. Scrambled eggs

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.