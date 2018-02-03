Migraine Related To Heart Problems, Says Study; 4 Food Triggers To Stay Away From

Highlights Migraines are 'potent' risk factors for heart diseases, says study. The association is stronger in women than in men. Caffeine and alcohol are the biggest triggers of migraine.

A new study has linked migraines with a risk of heart problems. The researchers from Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark and Stanford University, USA have found that migraines increase the risk of heart attacks, stroke, blood clots and an irregular heart rate. The study that was published in the journal The BMJ, said that although the absolute risks were low, "Migraine may be an important risk factor for most cardiovascular diseases." The study was conducted with the participation of '51,032 patients with migraine and 510,320 people from the general population matched on age, sex, and calendar year'.

Among the participants, the average age for diagnosis of migraine was 35 years and a large majority- 71 per cent- of the participants were women. The study also concluded that the association between migraine and cardiovascular diseases was stronger in women than in men. The report on the study concluded, "Migraine was associated with increased risks of myocardial infarction, ischaemic stroke, haemorrhagic stroke, venous thromboembolism, and atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter. Migraine may be an important risk factor for most cardiovascular diseases."

The key to fighting migraine might lie in what you eat. There are certain foods that are considered to be migraine triggers. If you have the problem, then you must stay away from the following foods:

1. Caffeine

Caffeinated drinks like coffee and energy drinks have been found to be big triggers of migraine in people. Other foods that contain caffeine include tea and even chocolate. In fact, chocolate is considered to be the second largest migraine trigger.

2. Artificial Sweeteners

The use of artificial sweeteners has been growing with a growth in the market for 'health' foods and 'skinny foods' that are supposed to aid weight loss. One such food is the artificial sweetener found in diet sodas.

3. Alcohol

Alcohol is the biggest trigger for migraine around the world. More specifically, red wine and beer have been found to be the trigger foods for a large number of migraine patients.

4. Pickled or fermented foods

Age cheeses and picked and fermented foods can also cause migraine, due to the presence of a compound called tyramine. People suffering from migraines should stay away from khimchi, kombucha and all sorts of pickles.

Apart from these foods, salty and frozen foods have also been known to be significant triggers of migraine. Migraine treatment includes a diet or dietary supplements rich in vitamin B-2 or riboflavin, as well as magnesium.



