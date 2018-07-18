Mediterranean Diet Improves Academic Performance; 6 Things You Should Know About This Diet

According to the journal Acta-Paediatrica, following a Mediterranean diet may improve adolescents' academic performance, and the effect may relate to sleep quality. In a recent study, 269 adolescents from 38 secondary schools and sports clubs adhered to the Mediterranean diet. The observation revealed that the regime was positively associated with their academic grades and verbal ability. According to the researchers, adherence to the Mediterranean diet could indirectly influence some academic performance variables through its effects on sleep quality.

Here are five things you should know about the Mediterranean diet:

Olive oil is the fat that's used in this diet. Instead of unhealthy fats like butter, they use olive oil in limited quantities in cooking and for salad dressing. Eat lots of fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts. Fresh, preferably organic produce, beans and nuts are filled with vitamins, antioxidants and minerals and should make up the majority of your meals. Consume fish abundantly. The Mediterranean diet recommends eating at least two servings of fresh fish per week to reap benefits of the omega-3 fatty acids that fish contain. Consume dairy products in a limited quantity. Try to stick to low-fat dairy. Limit or eliminate your use of sugar. Include more fresh fruits rather than indulging in refined sugar. Be physically active every day. It goes without saying that a healthy lifestyle must include physical activity, which may include swimming, yoga, walking and jogging.

Mediterranean diet is said to benefit the gut health too. It is diet rich in vegetables, fermented milk and fruits that help keep your gut healthy.