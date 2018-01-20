Meat, High-Calorie Beverages May Increase The Risk Of Cancer, Says Study Consuming heavy diets like meats, high-calorie beverages could possibly increase the risk of cancer in both men and women

If you happen to be a meat lover and love to indulge in aerated drinks and beverages, then here's something for you. In a recent study published in the JAMA Oncology journal, it was found that consuming heavy diets like meats, high-calorie beverages and refined grains could possibly increase the risk of cancer in both men and women. Over-consumption of such foods may lead to colorectal cancer. It is a common form of cancer, which can be caused due to inflammation in the body. For the study, the team analysed 1,21,050 male and female health care professionals, who were followed for 26 years in long-term studies. Food questionnaires were given to participants every four years and then the questionnaires about what they ate and other data were analysed. The scores were based on 18 food groups characterised for their inflammatory potential.According to the researchers, the findings of the study suggest that what people were eating could influence inflammation in the body and the risk appeared to be higher among lean women and overweight or obese men. The inflammation levels in the body were measured by inflammatory biomarkers. Tweaking the diet to a considerable extent could prevent colorectal cancer.