Mark Zuckerberg Aims To Create 'Highest Quality Beef' In The World. PETA Reacts

Mark Zuckerberg's latest project draws criticism

META CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared the news of his latest project and it instantly took the world by surprise. Zuckerberg, in an Instagram post, revealed that he is raising cattle at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai to produce "the highest quality beef in the world". Further giving a sneak peek into his project, the billionaire stated that the cattle are being fed macadamia nuts and beer everyday that are being grown and produced on the ranch.

"Started raising cattle at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai, and my goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world. The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch. We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated. Each cow eats 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year, so that's a lot of acres of macadamia trees," his post on Instagram reads.

He further states that his daughter helps plant the macadamia trees and takes care of the animals. "We're still early in the journey and it's fun improving on it every season. Of all my projects, this is the most delicious." Zuckerberg adds

The post instantly made the headlines and PETA was quick enough to react to it. "Please stick to technology. Every animal is someone. This "project" is killing animals and the planet and is traumatizing for your kids. There are so many other productive things to do, like creating innovative vegan foods that save animals, help the planet, and improve human health," PETA's comment on the post reads.

Besides PETA, seemingly Mark Zuckerberg's latest project did not go well with many other internet users and they took to the comments section to criticise it.

"That is an absolutely ridiculous waste of money, land, and resources," writes a person. Another comment reads, "Keep destroying the environment. Raising cattle is one of the biggest causes of greenhouse gases. Such a disgusting and entitled thing to be doing."

A person writes, "Take your daughters to the slaughterhouse Zuck. None of you will be smiling anymore. Lying to your kids & brainwashing them to think that you can love and chop off the heads of beautiful innocent living beings for a snack is as disgusting and disgraceful as it sounds."

A comment reads, "How to keep colonise land and abuse animals - this is everything but about regeneration and regenerative mindset during an ecological collapse."

A person comments, "Go Vegan Mark. Diversity and inclusion is incomplete without the fight against speciesism." A comment also reads, "We need to move to a plant-based diet, Zuck #cutthemeatcrap."