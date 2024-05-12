'Mango On Toast' - Neena Gupta Relishes Mangoes In This Unique Way

Neena Gupta is a passionate foodie. (Image Credit: Instagram/@neena_gupta)

We all love eating mangoes in the summer. From Alphonso to Haden, we are spoiled for choice. Most of us have our own way of relishing this much-awaited summer fruit, don't we? But have you ever seen someone eating mangoes with bread? If not, head straight to veteran actress Neena Gupta's Instagram stories. She posted a picture featuring a unique mango snack. On her plate, we can see toasted bread, cut into little squares, with each square topped with a slice of peeled mango. And let us tell you, it looks delicious. In her caption, Neena Gupta wrote, "Mango on toast, try it." Take a look:

Just like Neena Gupta, if you're also a mango lover, here are some recipes for you to try:

1. Raw Mango Rasam

This traditional South Indian soup-like dish tantalises taste buds with its tangy and spicy notes. Raw mangoes, lentils, and a blend of aromatic spices create a harmonious flavour profile that is both refreshing and comforting. Click here for the recipe.

2. Mango Rice

A vibrant and flavourful dish where the natural sweetness of mangoes melds beautifully with cooked rice. Tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a dash of turmeric, mango rice is a delightful explosion of colours and tastes. Recipe here.

3. Chilled Mango Cheesecake

Indulgence meets tropical bliss in this creamy dessert. The smoothness of cheesecake harmonises with the lusciousness of mangoes, resulting in a velvety texture that melts in your mouth. Served chilled, it's the perfect ending to a summer meal. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Mango And Mint Kheer

A fusion dessert that elevates the classic kheer with a burst of freshness. Mango puree adds fruity sweetness, while mint leaves impart a cooling sensation, creating a delightful contrast to the creamy rice pudding base. Detailed recipe here.

5. Eggless Mango Mousse

This light and airy dessert is a mango lover's dream come true. Whipped cream and mango puree are skillfully combined to achieve a fluffy texture that's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. Follow the recipe here.