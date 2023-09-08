Managing Uric Acid Levels: The 5 Foods You Should Skip

For people with high uric acid levels, it is better to avoid purines

With increased stress and work pressure, we tend to reach for convenient choices in life, often making us vulnerable to various lifestyle diseases. A few such health issues, including diabetes and obesity, have managed to grab worldwide attention, but unfortunately, some remain overlooked. One such issue is the increased uric acid levels in the body, which often go unaddressed until it's detected. Uric acid is a natural waste product created in your blood when purine breaks down in the body. Normally, it gets flushed out through urine, but if the body fails to metabolize food properly, it cannot filter this by-product, leading to its gradual buildup in your blood. Elevated uric acid levels can result in various health problems; hence, it is advisable to be mindful of your diet for long-term fitness. Today, we will guide you through some foods to avoid or limit in your daily diet to manage uric acid.

What Happens When Uric Acid Levels Increase In The Body?

Uric acid can accumulate in the blood when the body fails to metabolize purines and flush out these chemicals on time. The medical term for this condition is hyperuricemia which can lead to various kidney-related problems. In fact, excessive uric acid in the blood can lead to the formation of crystals in the joints and tissues, increasing the risk of pain, inflammation, and gout. Common symptoms include joint pain, soreness, and skin redness, among others.

What Is The Normal Uric Acid Level In The Human Body?

According to a report by the University of California, normal uric acid values range between 3.5 to 7.2 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). However, these values may vary with age, gender, and health conditions. A report by WebMD adds that for females, uric acid levels are considered high when they exceed 6 mg/dL, while for males, it's over 7 mg/dL. Experts recommend consulting a doctor and getting tests done to understand your uric acid levels.

Home Remedies: 5 Foods To Avoid/Limit To Manage Uric Acid Levels:

To begin, one must steer clear of sugary drinks and limit or avoid alcohol consumption. Next, you need to identify foods rich in purine and reduce their consumption. According to Kolkata-based nutritionist Mala Chatterjee, "Purine breaks down into uric acid. Limiting the consumption may help reverse high uric acid conditions in the body." Let's delve into some of the most common foods to avoid in such a situation.

1. Soybeans

According to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, soy or soy protein rapidly increases serum uric acid levels. However, it was also found that tofu had no significant effect on uric acid concentration.

2. Red Meat

Research in the PLOS One journal found that meat eaters, particularly those who consume red meat, experience a significant rise in uric acid levels compared to those following a vegetarian diet. Hence, it is advisable to limit its consumption and balance it with healthier ingredients low in purine content.

3. Organ Meat

A report by the Arthritis Foundation states that organ meats like liver, gizzard, intestines, etc., are particularly high in purines, which can elevate uric acid levels and trigger a gout attack.

4. Seafood

A WebMD report mentions that seafood such as shrimp, lobster, mussels, sardines, etc., contains a significant amount of purines, which increases the risk of high uric acid levels in the body, leading to a gout flare.

5. Soda

A study in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) reveals that soft drinks are low in purine, but they contain large amounts of fructose, the only carbohydrate known to increase uric acid levels.

The Bonus Tip:

