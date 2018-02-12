Low Blood Sodium Levels Could Impact Cognition in Elderly: Study

Lower levels on sodium in the blood may affect cognition in older adults says a news study. The decreased levels of sodium may trigger a condition called hyponatremia, which in long term can prove very problematic for the elderly. According to a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, Hyponatremia occurs when the sodium level in the blood falls below 135 Millimoles Per Litre (mmol/L).

Until now, mild hyponatremia was thought to be asymptomatic, but according to recent studies the condition could be linked with higher risks of attention deficits, gait disturbances, falls, cardiovascular events, and even premature death.

"Slightly lower sodium levels in the blood are likely to be unnoticed in clinical practice," said Kristen Nowak, from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in the US.

"Because both slightly lower serum sodium levels and mild changes in cognitive function are common occurrences with advancing age, future research on this topic is important- including determining whether correcting lower sodium levels affects cognitive function," Nowak said.

For the study, the researchers examined data from 5,435 asymptomatic community-dwelling men aged 65 years and above who were followed for a median of 4.6 years.

The findings revealed that a total of 100 men had serum levels indicative of hyponatremia.

Slightly lower sodium levels in the blood were related to both cognitive impairment and declines in cognitive function over time, claimed the study. Compared with men with sodium levels of 141-142 mmol/L, men with levels of 126-140 mmol/L were 30 % more likely to have cognitive impairment at baseline and 37 % more likely to experience cognitive decline over time.

Researchers also found an association of high serum sodium (143 -153 mmol/L) with cognitive decline over time.

There are many natural ways to regulate sodium levels in blood.

1. Coconut water: Coconut water is profuse with electrolytes and is good for dehydration. It contains sodium, magnesium and a lot of potassium too.

2. Banana: Banana for its rich potassium content could prove to be very effective to regulate your dipping sodium levels. Eat 1 to 2 pieces of banana after vigorous activity for best benefits.

3. Cheese: 100g of cheese contains 215mg of sodium. Have them raw, have them with your breads or with your mains. Cheese is one healthy fat you must not skip.

4. Olives: 100g of olive contains 1556mg of sodium. The Mediterranean wonder is a great option to increase your sodium levels.

