Looking For Unique Potato Recipes? Try These Delicious Potato Salads

Potato salad for quick meal

Potato Salad Recipes: Potato defines love and we bet, no one will disagree. It is uncomplicated, easily accessible, and can be considered a trusted friend who never lets you down. You just need a potato or two to whip up a storm in the kitchen. From the humble mashed potato to fiery aloo curry - there's possibly no end to the potato recipes. After all, we keep experimenting with aloo to expand the global food map. One such delicious and easy potato recipe that tugs at heartstrings is potato salad. It is simple, soulful, and needs very few ingredients in the recipe. Most importantly, you can go as creative as you want with the potato salad recipe. Here we got you a few such ideas that can help you get a unique bowl of potato salad, every single time.

Potato Recipe: 5 Ideas To Make Unique Potato Salad Every Single Time:

1. Boil the potato right:

Trust us, boiling potatoes is an art. Choosing the right kind of potato and boiling it perfectly helps you get the desired texture of your potato salad recipe. Potatoes kept in cold storage usually have a dense texture and need more time to boil. You should always add salt to make these potatoes porous, that further helps absorb flavours of the spices you add later. Freshly cultivated potatoes, on the other hand, are sweet in nature and have a soft texture that adds a layer of flavour to your dish. These potatoes need less time to boil.

2. Different shapes, different flavours:

How you cut potatoes defines the look and taste of the end product. While big cubes taste crunchier, thinly sliced potatoes are softer in nature. On the other hand, mashing potatoes gives your food a creamy texture that melts in your mouth instantly. So, take your call wisely and prepare your desired potato recipe like a pro.

3 Play with spices:

Potatoes give you enough room for experimentation. So, go creative and experiment with herbs and spices and their various concoctions to prepare a delicious bowl of potato salad for yourself. You can use roasted spices as is, or prepare tadka and add to the dish. You can also make a paste of various spices and mix well with potatoes for a strong flavour.

4. Add ingredients judiciously:

Always remember, excess of everything is bad for you. Adding extra spices or other ingredients may ruin the look and taste of the food. Potato is the hero ingredient and we suggest you enjoy its taste and texture to the fullest, with added goodness of spices.

5. Enjoy it fresh:

Potato salad tastes the best when you consume it fresh. Leaving the dish unattended for a long may release water, affecting its taste and texture majorly.

Potato Recipes: 4 Potato Salad Ideas For You:

- Potato Salad With Salt And Pepper: Keep it simple! Just chop the boiled potatoes into thin slices, add salt and pepper to them, mix some onions, and enjoy.

- Potato Salad With Roasted Cumin: Add some desi flavours to your potato salad with roasted cumin powder. Add the spice, along with black salt, lemon juice, onion, green chilli, and coriander, to diced boiled potatoes and mix well.

- Potato Salad With Sesame Seeds: Did you know, that white sesame seeds make for a delicious paste to mix with your potato salad? All you need to do is, grind a spoonful of sesame seeds into a smooth paste, and mix it well with cubed potatoes, some salt, chilli, onion, and black pepper. Try it at home and let us know how you like it.

- Potato Salad With Tomato Sauce: This recipe needs lightly sauted potatoes. Saute boiled potatoes with salt, and black pepper better, and then toss with tomato ketchup for a delicious potato salad to pair with your meal.

Try these unique potato salad ideas at home and some flavours to your everyday meal. While you can experiment with the above ideas anytime you want, here are some fool-proof potato salad recipes that you can simply replicate at home. Click here to learn more about these delicious potato recipes.