Look Out for Flu Symptoms. Keep These Herbal Remedies Handy

Do you often confuse common cold with flu? Both are two different things with a different set of symptoms. While common cold is something that may have some of the symptoms similar to flu, it is characterized by stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, cough, sneezing and mild body pain and/or headache. Flu, on the other hand, may contain all of the above along with fever, nausea and feeling of chills or sweatiness. Symptoms of flu appear fast unlike common cold which takes few days to manifest and exhibit. Children with flu may also experience diarrhea and/or vomiting, the same symptoms may altogether be absent in adults suffering from flu. The influenza virus is known to affect about a billion people across the glove every year, killing close 500,000 people. If you happen to battle flu, try some home remedies over and above your regular medication to bolster up your immunity and recover faster.

Herbal Remedies for Flu

Haldi doodh

Turmeric is excellent for building immunity and facilitates faster recovery. It also comes packed with anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties.

Giloy juice

The herb is a potent one and is an excellent natural remedy for flu, fever, weakened immunity, sluggish digestion among other common ailments.

Black pepper

You can make a kadha or tea out of black pepper. It soothes congestion and provides relief from cold. You can include it soups and broths.

Ginger

Ginger can be used in a number ways to provide relief from cold and flu. Make tea out of it, use it while making kadha or simply chew on it to get relieved.



