Look Out for Flu Symptoms. Keep These Herbal Remedies Handy

Highlights
- Do you often confuse common cold with flu?
- Both are two different things with a different set of symptoms
- Symptoms of flu appear fast unlike common cold
Herbal Remedies for Flu
Haldi doodh
Turmeric is excellent for building immunity and facilitates faster recovery. It also comes packed with anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties.
Giloy juice
The herb is a potent one and is an excellent natural remedy for flu, fever, weakened immunity, sluggish digestion among other common ailments.
Black pepper
You can make a kadha or tea out of black pepper. It soothes congestion and provides relief from cold. You can include it soups and broths.
Ginger
Ginger can be used in a number ways to provide relief from cold and flu. Make tea out of it, use it while making kadha or simply chew on it to get relieved.