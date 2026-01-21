<i>Khosla Ka Ghosla 2</i> Team Enjoyed Rajma Chawal On Set. Guess Who Ate The Most

The cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 has just wrapped a shooting schedule in Delhi, and in the middle of their packed schedule, the team sat down to a simple but much-loved lunch: rajma chawal. A behind-the-scenes video shared by actor Kiran Juneja captures the cast enjoying the meal together, offering a wholesome, unfiltered glimpse of life on set. Nearly twenty years after the original film, the reunion is filled with fun and nostalgia, as the cast chats, eats, and picks up right where they left off, both on screen and at the table.

Rajma Chawal, Kashmiri Aloo, And Mutton Win The Hearts Of Khoslas

In her video, Kiran Juneja walks viewers through the lunch spread, praising the "amazing" rajma, Kashmiri aloo and mutton served to the team. As the cast tucks in, Anupam Kher can be heard playfully asking who eats the most at the table - before nominating himself for the title. Tara Sharma also admits she has eaten the most, calling the food "superb and so yummy".

While the banter continues around the table, the camera pans to Ranvir Shorey, who appears fully immersed in enjoying his meal - a moment fans found particularly amusing.

Fans Respond With Khosla Ka Ghosla Dialogue References

The comment section quickly turned into a treasure trove of food-related dialogue callbacks from the original 2006 film. One fan wrote, "And what a coincidence, Khosla family eating rajma chawal," echoing a memorable moment. Another quoted Anupam Kher's iconic line: "Kitni baar bola hai raat ko rajma mat banaya karo, ho gayi na gas." Others continued the fun, including references like "Tees saal se request kar raha hoon ki raat ko rajma mat do."

Referring to another scene, one quoted, "Ab in sab ke chakkar mein khana bhi nahi banega kya." A fan also joked, "Just don't order pizza," nodding to the same scene.

Directed by Umesh Bisht, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 stays true to its Delhi roots, much like the original film. The sequel is largely set inside a house but will also feature shoot locations across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram and Connaught Place, adding further authenticity to the film's setting.

With heart-warming camaraderie and plates full of classic comfort food, the cast seems to be reliving the nostalgia fans have cherished for years.