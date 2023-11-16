Keep Your Idli Maker Sparkling Clean With These Simple And Effective Tips

Simple and effective tips to clean idli maker. (Image Credit: Istock)

Idli is undoubtedly one of the most popular South Indian foods. Its soft and fluffy texture is the reason for its huge fan following. While many enjoy eating them at South Indian restaurants, others prefer to make them at home. There's something about freshly made homemade idlis that is incomparable with the restaurant ones. If you fall into this category, we are sure you must have an idli maker at home. It helps save a lot of time and makes the process of making idlis quite easy. However, the only downside to using it is that it is difficult to clean. The sticky idli batter usually gets stuck to the plates, and cleaning it is quite a task. But don't worry, here are some simple and easy tips that will allow you to clean your idli maker with ease:

How To Clean Your Idli Maker? Here Are 5 Tips To Clean Your Idli Maker With Ease:

1. Wash With Warm Water:

You must always wash your idli maker with warm water. It's best to do so immediately after use, as leaving it for a long time can end up hardening the leftover idli on the plates. Warm water helps loosen up the sticky batter stains and makes the cleaning process quite easy. Even if you're unable to clean it immediately, remember to only use warm water. Avoid using cold water, as it will further harden the leftovers and make the cleaning process more challenging for you.

2. Use Dishwashing Liquid:

Dishwashing liquid is the most useful thing in our kitchens. To clean your idli maker with it, you'll first have to scrub off the leftovers. You can use your regular kitchen sponge for this purpose. Just make sure to be gentle, as we don't want to cause any scratches on it. Now, fill up a large container with warm water and a few drops of dishwashing liquid. Soak the idli plates in it for 15-20 minutes, and then scrub and rinse again with warm water.

3. Make Vinegar Solution:

You can also use vinegar to clean your idli maker. It's an excellent cleaning agent and works wonders to get rid of stubborn food stains. You can make your own vinegar solution at home for this. All you have to do is mix one part vinegar with two parts warm water in a large container. Now just soak your idli plates in it for some time before washing it with water again. Try out this easy hack, and rest assured you won't be disappointed with the results.

4. Use Baking Soda:

The power of baking soda as a cleaning agent is no secret. It is often used to clean different types of kitchen utensils and equipment. And guess what? You can rely on this ingredient to clean your idli maker as well. Instead of sprinkling it directly over it, make a simple solution by adding 1-2 teaspoons to a large bucket of water. Just soak all the plates in it, allow them to sit for some time, and then scrub them using a soft kitchen sponge. Your idli maker will look just as good as new.

5. Use Lemon And Water:

Lemon is one of those fruits that you'll easily find in every kitchen. Its acidic nature and antibacterial properties make it an excellent cleaning agent. Harness their power by using them to clean your idli maker plates. Just like how we made a vinegar and baking soda solution with water, you have to do the same with lemon. Squeeze out the juice of 1 or 2 lemons in a bucket filled with warm water. Soak, scrub, and rinse again, and see the magic unfold right in front of your eyes.

So, the next time you find yourself struggling to clean your idli maker, keep these easy tips in mind. Please share your experience with us in the comments section below.