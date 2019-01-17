Keep Acidity At Bay This Winters With These Easy Home Remedies

If you are one of those who take long gaps between meals, then you may be at a risk of acidity and heartburn. Acidity, bloating and heartburn can turn out to be quite annoying, especially when they are accompanied with bad breath, stomach ache and other symptoms. Excessive intake of tea or coffee and eating heavy or spicy foods can end up giving you acidity. Acid reflux, or GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), occurs when there is excess secretion of acids in the gastric glands of the stomach. During winters, there are more chances of having acidity as our body's metabolism tends to get sluggish, resulting in poor digestion. In order to get rid of acidity, you can bring various home remedies to your rescue.



Here is a list of 3 home remedies that are all-natural and may keep acidity at bay:



Buttermilk (or Chaas)



If you feel uneasy right after having a heavy and spicy meal, then probably that's acidity knocking your door. A glass of buttermilk, or chaas, may help in keeping acidity at bay to a great extent. The presence of lactic acid in buttermilk helps in normalising the acidity in the stomach.



Ajwain



Packed with anti-acidic properties, ajwain can come to great help in keeping acidity away. You can chew on a mix of fennel and ajwain seeds post a heavy meal and say bye-bye to acidity woes. Ajwain water can help in alleviating the symptoms too.



Ginger



According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora, "Ginger is known to absorb excess stomach acid, and thus, helps in digestion, keeping acidity away." In order to reap its maximum benefits, you can have a spoonful of ginger juice two-three times a day, or even consume it in the form of tea by steeping fresh ginger in a cup of boiling water.



All the above-mentioned home remedies are natural and will be easy on your stomach. You can try each one of these and see what works for you.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

