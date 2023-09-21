Kareena Kapoor's Black-And-Gold Birthday Cake Had A 'Jaane Jaan' Twist - See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in her birthday with a delicious cake. Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

It's an occasion to celebrate as Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older on September 21. Wishes and messages poured in on Instagram from her family, friends and colleagues. And of course, what would a birthday celebration be without some cake? Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister, Karisma Kapoor, decided to make the day extra special for the birthday girl. Apart from the sweet message, she also ordered a custom-made birthday cake for her. The black-and-gold theme birthday cake had a twist of Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming movie 'Jaane Jaan'. Take a look:



"Our Jaane Jaan. Happy birthday," read the caption on the cake. The wholesome birthday cake was covered in black fondant and topped with gold leaf, golden balls and golden candles. A sparkler gave the cake an even grander look. "Happy birthday to my lifeline," wrote Karisma Kapoor sharing a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan cutting the cake.

This is not the only time we have seen Kareena Kapoor enjoying a wholesome meal with her friends. Previously, she had enjoyed a delectable Sindhi meal with her close pals Malaika and Amrita Arora. The food-loving trio savoured an array of Sindhi delights. Click here to read more about this story.

We would surely love to see even more glimpses of Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday party and the yummy food featured in it. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in 'Jaane Jaan', releasing on September 21, 2023, on a popular OTT platform. Also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.