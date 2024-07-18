Company Reacts To Japanese Students Hospitalised After Eating Bhut Jolokia Chips

Company website has over-18 warnings for Bhut Jolokia chips

In a recent incident, as many as 14 high school students from Tokyo were hospitalised after eating potato chips made with bhut jolokia chilli. As per reports in the BBC, the incident occurred on July 16 when a student brought a packet of chips to school, which was eaten by approximately 30 students. The Japan Times weighs in that the student brought the chips to the school "just for fun" because he had eaten them before and found them "super spicy."

Soon after, several students reported nausea and severe mouth pain, leading to emergency calls to the fire department and police. 13 girls and one boy were rushed to the hospital. However, they were conscious and exhibited only minor symptoms.

The company of the chips brand in question, Isoyama Corp, issued a statement apologising for the incident and wishing the kids a speedy recovery. According to The Independent, the company also highlighted the over-18 warning in their statement. "People aged under 18 should refrain from eating this product because it is too spicy. Not only people who are not good at spicy foods but also those who like spicy foods need to be cautious while eating this product," the company stated regarding the snack referred to as "R 18+ Curry Chips". That's not all!

Isoyama Corp's website also contains numerous warnings about the chips due to the intense spiciness, courtesy of the ghost pepper or bhut jolokia - one of the hottest chillies in the world.

Besides the over-18 warning, the company also advises people with high blood pressure, sensitive stomachs or cuts on their fingers to avoid eating "R 18+ Curry Chips". It also recommends consumption of this product in moderation to avoid the risk of diarrhoea.